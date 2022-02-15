HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State leaders planned to meet on Tuesday to talk about opioid legislation.
Gov. Ned Lamont, state Attorney General William Tong, and the Alcohol and Drug Policy Council planned the meeting.
It's set for 10 a.m.
During the meeting, Lamont said they will provide an overview of the legislation he proposed this session that will codify the state’s recent opioid settlement agreement and ensure that proceeds from the litigation, and any future opioid litigation, is directed to help victims, survivors, and their families. That would include a focus on evidence-based strategies to eradicate the opioid epidemic.
The details of the bill can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.