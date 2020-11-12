HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A cellphone app and notification setting has been launched in Connecticut to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The COVID Alert CT app is available for Apple and Android mobile devices and is meant to inform users if they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Apple users will go into their settings to turn on 'Exposure notifications' to opt in. Android users will download an app.
Once downloaded, the app uses Bluetooth to sense when a user’s device has been within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 15 minutes or more in one day.
However, no personal information is ever shared.
If a user has been near another person who has tested positive and is also using the app on their personal device, an alert will be triggered notifying the user that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“A notification will not be triggered if two devices in this scenario are just passing by for a short duration or stay more than 6 feet away from each other,” a press release said.
If a user does test positive, a contact tracer will notify them and ask them if they are willing to share “close contact” codes their app has logged while they may have been contagious.
If that user agrees, the contact tracer will provide them with a verification code. Once the code is submitted, the individuals who came within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes or more, and who are also using the app, will receive a notification on their decide.
“Sharing this status is secure and private. The app will never reveal who the user is to anyone else,” the release said.
While the app is not a replacement for the state’s contact tracing system, officials said it can supplement it in a helpful way.
“We’re making every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This app is another tool to make sure that every resident of our state has what they need to combat this pandemic from the ground up. This app also complements – but doesn’t replace – our broader contact tracing program, which is an invaluable resource in combating the pandemic and ensuring those who need it have the tools necessary to self-isolate or quarantine.”
For more info and instructions on how to download the app, click here.
(1) comment
It's not in the Apple app store.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.