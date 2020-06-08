HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The painful told of the coronavirus has been felt in many nursing homes in the state.
Heartbreaking numbers from the state reveal more than 60 percent of the state’s deaths are from nursing homes.
As the state continues on the path to reopen, Governor Ned Lamont looks head to protecting the most vulnerable population.
The state is hiring a team to do an independent analysis of what the nursing homes did right and what they could improve upon if and when this next wave hits in the fall.
Both of Carol Coley’s parents live at Pierce Care in Brooklyn and when the coronavirus officially hit Connecticut in March, she was concerned.
“Really nervous. My parents are obviously older and have health issues,” Coley said.
As the number of severe cases continue to decline, it looks like the residents at Pierce are safe.
“They’ve had no cases of it,” Coley said.
Thousands of other residents at other Connecticut nursing homes weren’t as lucky.
Out of roughly 21,000 people living in nursing homes, 8,500 tested positive for the virus and 2,500 died from it.
“I knew it was a huge number and I knew that it’s just because they’re living in close quarters and often have other ailments, all in high-risk groups,” Coley said.
That’s why Lamont is ordering an independent review of the nursing homes. The team will be tasked to find how prepared the homes were and why certain homes were hit harder than others.
“We want to be ready, so we have a strong outside group that focuses on infection protocols, PPE, and more long-term, about what our nursing homes are going to look like,” Lamont said.
Shari Franzen, a current nurse at a local nursing home, and the Coley family both say communication was positive during the review.
“Things change so quickly, pulling together as a community, working together, teamwork,” Franzen said.
“We got a phone call, roughly weekly, keeping me up to date on where things are, what’s going on in the nursing home,” Coley said.
When it comes to what may have fallen through the cracks, Coley was completely satisfied with Pierce Care and the state.
“Cutting off visitors early was a good idea,” Coley said.
Franzen says at the beginning, the scramble to get the protective gear was stressful and is hoping the stockpile will be there if a second wave arrives.
“Because it came on so quickly and so many people got ill at once, it was very hard for homes to get the masks, the N95s, the gowns to keep everyone protected,” Franzen said.
Franzen went on to say that her home, which Channel 3 is not naming, did a good job overall. The state is testing nursing home employees weekly and have tested all residents.
Franzen is hoping that aggressive and swift testing can happen if the second wave comes.
The state has not hired the team to review, so the price tag and the timeframe for the completion is unknown.
