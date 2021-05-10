HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Signs of hope are springing ups at the state logs another day where the positivity rate is under two percent.
The numbers show they should not get in the way of any summer activities.
Governor Ned Lamont says 57 percent of our population has been vaccinated with children ages 12 through 15 likely to be up next, and the state is ready.
The state ordered more Pfizer doses in anticipation of children ages 12 through 15 being able to be vaccinated soon.
The mass vaccination sites will remain open a while longer and expect weekend resurgence when the new age group opens.
“Parental or consent from a guardian is required, which will be the case for 12 through 15-year-olds. Weekends are really the preferred option, so we’ll have a lot of expanded access this weekend coming up at mass vaccination sites and also pharmacies and local health departments will do clinics. There will be a lot of options available,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
The vaccination efforts are making an impact and it will continue to grow when the new age group becomes vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.