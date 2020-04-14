KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - Damage from Monday's storm led to the partial closure of a state park on Tuesday.
Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth was closed to motor vehicles on Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth,CT is closed due to Storm Damage— CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) April 14, 2020
DEEP did not specify the severity of the damage or provide a time as to when the park would reopen for vehicles.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.