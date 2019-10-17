Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state park in Waterford will be off limits to visitors on Thursday because of storm damage.

State park officials posted to social media that Harkness Memorial State Park would be closed for tree cleanup.

They said the closures is also due to the threat of additional high winds.

A high wind warning is in place for the area.

