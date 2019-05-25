MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A State Park in Middletown reached its capacity on Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the Wadsworth Falls State Park reached capacity and is closed to new vehicles as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The park is located on Wadsworth Street and offers trails, fishing, swimming, and picnicking.
It’s Memorial Day weekend, and hundreds are flocking outdoors to Connecticut’s 110 state park and 32 state forests to enjoy the sunshine.
