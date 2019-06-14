POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - A swimming area at one state park will be off limits until later this month.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Mashamoquet State Park's swimming area in Pomfret will be closed until June 19.
It said the reason is higher than normal bacteria levels.
The rest of the park will be open for visitors.
DEEP said water samples are collected at state park swimming areas across the state each week and are tested for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.
It said indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contaminated water bodies.
More information about Mashamoquet Brook State Park can be found on DEEP's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.