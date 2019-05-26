HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A handful of state parks in Connecticut closed to new visitors as the warm weather drew residents outside on Sunday afternoon.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced 4 state parks were full, including Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham, Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Kent Falls State Park in Kent, and Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown.
The parks were closed to new vehicles as early as 12:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
