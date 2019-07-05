NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Friday could mark the first heat wave of the year with the third day in a row of 90 degree temperatures.
Several state park beaches reached capacity during the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday.
The same thing was expected to happen on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney forecasted temperatures in the 90s.
People headed to the beach were advised to get there early.
Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was among the first to reach capacity on Thursday.
The first cars started showing up there at 12:07 a.m. on Thursday.
"We've been here since 4 [Friday] morning," said Nancy Woodbury of Middletown. "So we can get a spot and a picnic table. Because they're scarce right now."
Since it's the day after a holiday, park workers expected Friday to be less of a frenzy. Because it's the end of the week however, it and other parks are still expected to be packed.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recommended drinking plenty of fluids, wearing proper clothing like lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting items, and applying sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.
Doctors said sunburns can not only damage skin and cause pain, but can also affect the body's ability to cool itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.