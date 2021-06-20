MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Another beautiful day, another round of state parks closing early, because folks filled up the parks’ parking lots.
Wadsworth Falls State Park closed around noon. It is always a popular one, because of the beach area.
Today, DEEP reported ten parks closed early.
A big difference from yesterday, where only one closed early, because of a full parking lot.
Today, a lot of people not only came out to cool off from the sunshine, but, of course, to celebrate Father’s Day.
At Wadsworth Falls, a lot of families came out with everything you needed to make the day special.
One New Britain man we spoke to says he’s lucky he got in.
He had a late start to the day and first got here around 2:30.
He was actually turned away when he first tried to get in, but, thanks to some patience, snuck in when someone else left.
“We happened to drive down the road a little bit and we pulled off to the side of the road, and kind of just probably sat there for about five minutes, made a u-turn, came back around, and then the second time around, we were able to get in," Luis Santiago of New Britain said.
You still have time today to head out to a state park if you’re itching to get out.
As of 6:20 p.m., the following parks were closed to new vehicles:
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Quaddick State Park in Torrington
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
To follow any updates from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, click here.
