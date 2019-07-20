State parks around the state have started to fill up and close to additional vehicles Saturday.
Here is a list of what has closed so far:
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 9:45 a.m.
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 10:30 a.m.
- Pattaconk recreation area in Cockaponset State Forest as of 11:15 a.m.
- Miller's Pond State Park in Durham as of 11:15 a.m.
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem as of 12 p.m.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union as of 12 p.m.
Check this list throughout the day for updates.
Click here for the latest forecast.
