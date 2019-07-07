State parks around the state have started filling up to capacity on Sunday, closing to new vehicles.
Here is a list of the parks that have closed so far:
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 11:30 a.m.
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 12:40 p.m.
- Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester as of 12:50 p.m.
- Miller's Pond State Park in Durham as of 1:10 p.m.
Check this list throughout the day for updates.
