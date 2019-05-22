(WFSB) - If you’re a strong swimmer and looking for a summer job, Connecticut’s state parks have an offer for you.
With the unofficial start of summer kicking off this holiday weekend, the parks are still looking for lifeguards for the upcoming season.
Just like last year, the state is offering free Red Cross lifeguard certification training to help fill up the empty lifeguard chairs.
They’re still looking to hire between 20 and 30 positions.
“I work at a summer camp as a lifeguard,” said Matt Leary of Southington.
Enjoying lunch at Silver Sands State Park, Matt Leary says while working on the water for the past 4 years has been a lot of fun, being a lifeguard is not easy.
“It takes a lot of training, and some people just like to be on the beach and swim and they don’t want to be out there and have to work, especially the ocean. The ocean is a lot harder than pools and lakes,” Leary said.
It’s something those with familiar with Connecticut’s state parks know all too well.
“We have eight beaches that we’re staffing lifeguards at, and at least one position open in all of those spots and we have multiple positions open at Burr Pond in Torrington, Indian Well in Shelton, Silver Sands in Milford and Sherwood Island in Westport,” said Sarah Battistini, Water Safety Coordinator for state parks.
Sarah Battistini says the state is competing with other town beaches, private pools, or camps that might pay better.
She says some people might not be looking for 40 hours a week, which the state guarantees, along with mandatory weekends and holidays when the parks are the busiest.
But for those looking to work outside and are interested, requirements include being at least 16 years old and a strong swimmer.
“This is a great summer job, skills that you get at it, professionalism, team work, communication, leadership, all transferable to whatever you want to do when you’re not working here this summer,” Battistini said.
If you’re interested in a summer lifeguard position with the state, click here for an application.
