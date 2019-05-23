(WFSB) - Parts of Thursday might have been gray and overcast with rain on the way, but the holiday weekend has the potential to be a beauty.
That means Connecticut’s beaches will likely be packed.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 reported on how the state parks are still looking for lifeguards, but the shoreline beaches will be fully staffed as they are expecting it to get pretty busy.
Hammering away, park staff at Silver Sands were busy, getting the lifeguard chairs set up for the unofficial start of summer.
On Thursday in Milford, people practically had the shoreline state park all to themselves, but it’s likely to be a different story this weekend.
“We’re hoping to see a lot of people come out,” said Sarah Battistini, State Parks Water Safety Coordinator.
Sarah Battistini, with the state parks, knows the beaches are always a big draw for Memorial Day weekend, but the other enticement? There’s no cost for Connecticut residents.
“Lots of crowds with the passport to CT state parks, entrances to our beach locations, such as Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, Sherwood Island, is free for CT residents, so we hope people take advantage of that and come out and enjoy the nice weather at our beaches,” Battistini said.
While the state parks are still looking to fill 20 to 30 lifeguard spots for the summer, the beaches will be staffed all weekend long.
“Lifeguards are going to be starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 6 p.m. of the 8 park locations, including all four of the shoreline parks, so we’ll have a presence here,” Battistini said.
Beachgoers just hope the weather will cooperate.
“Getting tan, being out in the sun, around people, definitely what I like to do,” said Anna Capparella of Meriden.
After the holiday weekend, the state park beaches will be staffed on the weekends going forward.
They’ll move to lifeguards seven days a week starting July 1st.
