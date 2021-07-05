MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Even though the weekend didn’t feature an abundance of sunshine, people are still trying to make the most of what’s left of the holiday weekend.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown had reached parking capacity.
Two hours earlier, Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, in Enfield was also full.
Follow an updated list of state parks across the state and their parking status by clicking here.
