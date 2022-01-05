(WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s hemp production plan has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture, officials announced Wednesday.
The approval was announced by Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt.
“USDA’s approval of our state plan for hemp production allows us to align our program with their final rule,” Hurlburt said.
"The approved plan supports the Connecticut hemp law and governs registration, production, and compliance for hemp cultivation beginning in 2022," officials said.
Officials say growers participating with the state’s hemp program with licenses that expired on December 31, 2021 will have to reapply under the new program.
More information is available here.
The hemp program was started by the state department of agriculture in May 2019.
Since its launch, more than 328 acres have been harvested, officials said.
“In 2021, there were 98 licenses issued for 397 licensed lots, including 470,600 square feet of registered indoor hemp growing space and 85 acres planted,” officials added.
Click here for information on a hemp producer webinar set for January 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
