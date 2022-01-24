WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is making sure COVID-19 testing continues to be readily available as demand and the positivity rate declines.
Even with testing demand going down, the state is committed to keeping sites like the one at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury open. They are also focused on getting more rapid tests.
The omicron surge forced many to crowd testing sites statewide.
Long lines, like the one at Waterbury’s mall, became a common site.
Now at the end of January, it’s a ghost town.
Cars are driving up with virtually no wait.
Even with no lines, the state doesn’t plan on closing testing sites any time soon.
There are more on the way.
"Last week we opened sites in Vernon, Putnam and Darien, our sites that we're hoping to get established shortly. And there are 24 other sites that have state support," said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.
While visiting the Waterbury mall’s site, Bysiewicz says she and the governor are committed to keeping tests readily accessible.
That includes rapid tests.
The state has distributed more than 4 million in the last month.
"We've learned a lot about procurement and making sure that we have a stockpile of rapid tests available," Bysiewicz said.
While PCR testing is still seen as more reliable, Waterbury Health Director Aisling McGuckin says rapid tests are still a helpful and necessary tool to track infection.
"We can get tested, anticipating that we're going to be out around other people and know whether or not we're positive because we have a self-test, ready access to that self-test. So we're really making progress," McGuckin said.
You can order free rapid self-tests from the federal government here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.