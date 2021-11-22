MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they are preparing to pay extra attention to the roads for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

State police said that starting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at midnight and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, they will have additional troopers patrolling the roads.

Their focus will be aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers, and drunk drivers.

With COVID restrictions lifted or eased, state police said they anticipate more travelers on the roads during the long holiday weekend.

Airport officials say passenger numbers are back to almost pre-pandemic levels WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Thanksgiving Day is a week from Thursday, which means the holiday travel rush is fast approaching.

AAA said 87 percent of New Englanders are expected to get to their destinations by car.

“As always, we depend on all drivers to remember and obey traffic laws. Please be our extra set of eyes on the highways and call 911 if you spot an emergency,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police. “During this very busy long holiday weekend, please take the time to arrive at your destination safely. Check traffic and weather reports before you leave home and be patient as the roads will be filled with other drivers.”

Patrol troopers will use traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to observe traffic and issue tickets to reckless and distracted drivers.

In 2020, state police said they received 7,181 calls for service, pulled over 211 drivers for speeding, cited 775 drivers for safety hazards and made 29 DUI arrests. They investigated 376 crashes, 7 deadly and 52 with injuries.

In 2019, state police said they received 7,205 calls for service, pulled over 385 drivers for speeding, cited 1,257 drivers for safety hazards and made 52 DUI arrests. They investigated 593 crashes, 2 deadly and 61 with injuries.

Troopers said they'll also have an extra presence at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

AAA reported that it expected airport travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.