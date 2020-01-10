NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police and advocates are looking to raise awareness about domestic violence in Connecticut.
They're holding an event on Friday featuring friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos, whom investigators believe was murdered by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
The event is happening at 9:30 a.m. in New Haven. Stream it here.
During the arrests and arraignments of Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, state police said they wore purple ties and pins in honor of Jennifer Dulos and all domestic violence victims.
Troopers said staggering numbers show that there are nearly 40,000 victims of domestic violence in Connecticut each year.
Jennifer Dulos is believed to be one of those victims, state police said.
One of her friends is expected to speak during Friday's event to push for more services for victims.
