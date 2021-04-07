SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police are warning residents in Somers about a fake contractor scam.
On Monday afternoon, a man driving a white four-door pick-up truck stopped at a home on Hill Pasture Road.
Police said the man confronted a homeowner about their roof, tree work, and fiber optic wire installation plans for the future.
As the homeowners were distracted in their backyard, another person was able to get into the house and steal things.
Both suspects then left the neighborhood.
Police said the man who spoke with the homeowners was described as being about 40 years old and was wearing an ID-type tag with a lanyard.
Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact police at 860-896-3200.
