(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are investigating two robberies today. One happened in Deep River, the other in Somers.
In Deep River, a Liberty Bank on 151 Main Street was robbed. An alarm was set by the bank teller alerting police to the robbery. Officers learned that the suspect is a white male and was wearing a brown jacket. The suspect demanded money from the teller then and then ran. Police got reports he was driving a white car.
Westbrook Police searched the area and advised neighboring departments to “be on the lookout” for the suspect and car.
No weapons were used during the robbery, and no one was hurt.
As of right now the suspect is still at large.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100.
In Somers, a Webster Bank on 637 Main Street was robbed. An alarm was activated by the bank teller and Tolland Police arrived at the scene. When police arrived at the scene, they got a description of the suspect, a white man wearing gray sweatpants and sweatshirt. The suspect asked for money from the teller and ran driving away in a gray car.
Tolland Police searched the area and advised neighboring departments to “be on the lookout” for the suspect and car.
No weapon was uses during the robbery, and no one was hurt.
As of right now the suspect is still at large.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop C at (860) 896-3200.
