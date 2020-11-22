MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a double murder in Manchester that happened back in August.
According to state police, 21-year-old Gregory Allan Crichlow of Springfield, MA is suspected of committing the shooting on Aug. 2 in a commuter lot just off of Buckland Street.
Jennifer Hicks, 20, died on the scene and 24-year-old Gregory Scott died two days later. Both victims were from Massachusetts.
According to police, between 100 and 200 people were at the lot when the shooting happened.
In September, state police released information about a "vehicle of interest." It was a 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500, which they said may have been occupied by at least three people.
The vehicle was found at the MGM Casino in Springfield, MA. However, they determined that the owner of it was not the suspect in the shooting.
Troopers said Crichlow was taken into custody on Saturday on the strength of an arrest warrant.
They said they were able to do it following a surveillance operation and a motor vehicle stop.
They charged him with two counts of murder.
Crichlow's court-set bond was set at $2 million and he was given a court date of Monday in Hartford.
