NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – State Police have arrested a man who is accused of jumping off the Q Bridge in an effort to avoid police.
On Saturday around 10:15 a.m., troopers from Troop G responded to a crash on the northbound side of the Q Bridge on I-95 in New Haven.
When troopers arrived on the scene, the driver of the car fled on foot and jumped off the side of the Q Bridge into the water.
The driver was located by New Haven Police and it was determined that he was driving a stolen car and intentionally crashed it.
The driver, identified as Abdulrahim Sulaiman of Fairfield, was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital and subsequently arrested.
He was charged with failure to keep in the proper lane, evading responsibility, second-degree larceny, criminal mischief, interfering/resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and several other charges.
Sulaiman was found to have narcotics on him at the time of his arrest.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.