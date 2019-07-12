COLCHESTER (WFSB) - State police arrested one of their own Friday as Trooper Gregory Smith was taken into custody on several charges.
According to officials, Smith was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, first-degree threatening and reckless endangerment.
Smith was transported to Troop K barracks and processed and released on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court Monday July 15.
