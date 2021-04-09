ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police arrested a third person accused in a Rocky Hill murder that happened last weekend.

Police did not identify the person, but said the arrest happened in Windsor.

This comes one day after state police said they were looking for a woman connected to the crime.

They identified her as 31-year-old Melissa Feliciano.

She’s being charged in the murder of 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci, who was found dead in his Rocky Hill home earlier this week.

According to a police report, it is believed that Feliciano was a caretaker for Iacobucci.

Two others were arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday. They were identified as Franklin Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, both of New Britain.

They are accused of murdering and robbing Iacobucci.

Police were tipped off on Monday about a burglary at a home where the homeowner was in danger.

When officers arrived, they found Iacobucci in a bedroom, tied up with severe injuries to his face.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said Iacobucci's death was ruled a homicide with asphyxia and blunt trauma to his head, torso and extremities being the causes.

Police had also learned that his car was stolen.

A police report said the tipster led officers to the arrest of Dickey and Cruz. They were found with Iacobucci’s car.

The warrant says during an interview that Dickey told police Iacobucci’s alleged caretaker led them to the house on Sunday. She was later identified as Feliciano.

The police report said they wanted "to scare and frighten him (Iacobucci) into giving them money".

Dickey stated Iacobucci’s caretaker had said she kicked "the victim multiple times, tying him up, and taking his wallet."

Feliciano is being charged with felony murder, murder, first-degree robbery, and sixth-degree larceny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Feliciano is asked to contact police at (860) 534-1000.