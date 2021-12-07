HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – CT State Police said two teens have been arrested following two separate threats made at a high school in Hamden.

During a news conference Tuesday, state police said two 14-year-olds were arrested in connection to threats made on social media that referenced Eli Whitney Technical High School.

A threat led to a lockdown at Eli Whitney Tech on Tuesday morning. Students then dismissed early.

This was the second day in a row that the school went into lockdown mode due to a threat and dismissed early.

Police received reports of a threat made just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police responded to the school as well as Hamden police.

Police and Ctech’s Interim Superintendent Ellen Solek thanked parents and students who reported the threats.

"Today we discovered two students who made the poor decision, unfortunate decision to issue threats, but I can assure students who may be thinking about that, we are very well equipped to follow up and deal with any and all future,” Solek said.

In addition to the two teens arrested, officials said more could face charges.

Both students are suspended for the next 10 days.

While the threats were fake, an increased police presence will be at the school on Wednesday.

This school wasn't the only on alert following a threat on Tuesday.

In Waterbury, police said Tuesday morning that they were keeping an eye on Career Academy following a social media threat.

This comes one day after several threats were made in New Haven, Hamden, and one in Norwich.

The New Haven mayor and interim police chief said Monday evening that the threats made in the city were not credible, and that charges were pending.

New Haven officials say threats made on Monday are not credible Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.

The state's Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection released a statement the same day saying that they were investigating and were working with school districts to provide assistance on managing these incidents.

Under state law, making this kind of threat is a Class C felony, which can carry up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

On Tuesday, the department released a follow up statement saying "CT State Police, including Major Crimes Detectives, are currently following up on multiple investigative leads related to potential hoax school threats. Forthcoming arrests are highly likely."

While these incidents can be costly, Post University counselor Nakia Miller said it can really impact learning.

"If students don't feel safe, then they actually can't then thrive inside of a school setting. They can't actually create the sense of belonging and love with their social needs of peers," Miller said.

She said students need to confide in trusted adults, like counselors or their parents.