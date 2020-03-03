WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State police said they arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate-84 in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 6:30 a.m.
State police located the driver near Exit 43 and took the driver into custody, according to Trooper Josue Dorelus.
No further information is available at this time.
