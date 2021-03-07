MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A large party over the weekend near the UConn campus was shut down by the State Police.
Troopers had been called to 160 Birch Road around 11:25 Saturday night to investigate a large, loud party.
State Police noted that none of the occupants were wearing face masks or adhering to the state's social distancing guidelines.
About 150 to 200 students were forced to exit the residence.
The three renters admitted to hosting the large party and were subsequently issued tickets for violating the governor's executive order.
