OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – State Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash on I-95 Tuesday.
It was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the northbound side.
According to the Dept. of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 66 and 67, but has reopened.
The crash also forced officials to close the left lane on the southbound side of I-95. The lane was back open later that evening.
LifeStar was asked to respond to the scene.
No word on any injuries at this point.
