(WFSB) -- Many families hit the road this holiday weekend, and Connecticut State Police stepped up extra patrols.
So far this holiday weekend, state police have responded to 3,591 calls for service.
Troopers have handed out 220 speeding tickets and responded to 209 crashes, two of them deadly.
There have been 26 driving under the influence arrests, and 13 seatbelts violations.
Connecticut State Police will wrap up the extra patrols Monday night.
