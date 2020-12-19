HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An East Hartford woman was arrested on several charges after officials say she drove the wrong way onto the highway and eventually collided with another vehicle.
State Police say that, around 10:30 Saturday night, troopers assigned to the Hartford barracks initially received several 911 calls reporting a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on I-91 North near the Windsor-Hartford line.
Troopers were able to catch up to the vehicle in question, but it swerved out of the way of the pursuing officials.
The vehicle proceeded to go down the Conlin/Whitehead entrance ramp and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The operator of the oncoming vehicle, a 29-year-old Hartford man, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Cruz failed to pass a field sobriety test and was charged with DWI, along with other motor vehicle-related charges.
Troopers processed Cruz and she was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.
