WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 91 in Wallingford will close the highway for a few minutes Friday morning.
According to state police, they shut the northbound side down between exits 15 and 16 for about 10 minutes.
The highway was closed around 9:15 a.m.
Troopers said they were removing the tractor trailer from the highway.
There's no word on what caused the rollover or if anyone was hurt.
