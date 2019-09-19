OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A coach bus and a Department of Transportation truck were involved in a crash in Old Saybrook Wednesday night.
According to state police, the bus driver, identified as Qingsheng Zhuo of New York, approached an area of Interstate 95 north where the DOT was trimming trees.
A few DOT trucks were using the right lane for the work just before 11 p.m.
Troopers said the bus was between the right and left lane when the driver struck one of the DOT trucks.
Several passengers on the bus were transported to area hospitals by ambulances.
Moderate damage was reported to the rear end of the DOT truck and the front end of the bus.
Qingsheng was issued infractions for failure to maintain a lane, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to move over and reduce speed.
MOVE OVER when you see DOT workers on the highway! Last night, Troop F responded to a MVA involving a coach bus & DOT truck I95 NB between x66 & x67 in Old Saybrook. DOT was in the closed right lane for tree removal. 9 bus passengers were transported for minor injuries.#moveover pic.twitter.com/K1dziJJKwk— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 19, 2019
