(WFSB) – Millions of drivers were expected to be out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend.
Troopers out on the roads had their eyes open for DUIs, distracted driving, and speeders.
As of Monday afternoon, state police had responded to 5,698 calls for service, assisted 267 motorists and responded to 242 accidents.
Of those calls, there were 18 DUI arrests made, 484 citations issued for speeding, 371 citations for seatbelts, and 35 citations for distracted driving.
State police also issued 202 warnings for speeding and 12 warnings for distracted driving.
Troopers are continuing to ask drivers to take their times on the roads and not be distracted while driving.
