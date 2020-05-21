AVON, CT (WFSB) – New details emerged surrounding the Jennifer Farber Dulos murder investigation.
On Thursday, it was rumored that state police were searching for clues at a home in Avon.
The property owner, who is doing work on the Sky View Drive home in Avon says detectives ask to come on the property and he allowed it, but that was last year.
State police continue to collect and tips regarding the disappearance of Farber Dulos.
“At this point, we are doing our due diligence to find Jennifer still and it’s not going away until we find her,” said Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca, Connecticut State Police.
This weekend marks one years since the mother of five went missing.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her death. He tried killing himself by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Farmington home in January and died at a New York hospital days later.
Jennifer’s body has never been found.
Also charged in this case was Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
She broke her silence on Thursday, releasing a statement saying in part, “Despite the way I have been treated by the police, I know nothing about Jennifer Dulos’ whereabouts or what may have happened to her. I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my innocence, but actually to me it feel that way.” She went on to say, “Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know. But based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him.”
Fotis left a suicide note claiming his innocence.
