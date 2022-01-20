ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash has closed part of I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened between the Exit 22 off ramp and the Route 9 North entrance ramp, state police said.
Officials say two vehicles are involved and there are serious injuries.
State police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
