DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - A semi-automatic rifle was among items stolen from a state police cruiser in the Danielson/Killingly area on Saturday.
According to state police, a number of other vehicles had been gone through on the street, which they did not identify.
Those vehicles also had items taken from them.
Troopers said a cruiser assigned to Capt. Timothy Madden happened to be one of them.
They said among the items taken from the cruiser were a Bushmaster XM15 with the serial number: L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement), a plastic container with 70 rounds of .45 and .223 caliber ammunition, body armor, a raid jacket, a police baton and holder, a gas mask, some coats, a gasoline card, gun cleaning kit, and a ceramic plate carrier with CT state police identification Velcro patches.
The suspect's vehicle has been identified as a stolen dark gray, 2018 Audi Q5 out of Sturbridge, MA bearing MA Reg 58VW87.
Anyone with information relating to these thefts should contact Connecticut State Police-Troop D at 860-779-4900.
