FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a state police cruiser has closed part of Route 9 on the Farmington-New Britain line Wednesday evening.
State police say the crash happened on Route 9 South near Exit 30 around 4:09 p.m.
"One of the involved vehicles was reported to be a State Police cruiser," state police said.
Police say injuries are reported in the crash and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.
The state Department of Transportation says Route 9 North in Farmington is closed between Exits 29 and 30.
