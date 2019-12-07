NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A state police cruiser was struck by a Tesla in autopilot mode Saturday morning on I-95 in Norwalk, said police.
Police say the crash happened in the early morning hours just north of Exit 15.
Troopers out of Troop G responded to a disabled vehicle in the left center lane of the highway, officials said.
Police say the troopers had their emergency lights activated and flares behind the cruisers.
As the troopers were waiting for a tow truck for the disabled vehicle a Tesla Model 3 crashed into the back of one of the cruisers.
The Tesla also hit the disabled vehicle.
The driver of the Tesla told police his car was in autopilot while he was checking on his dog in the back seat just before the crash.
Police say the driver was given a misdemeanor summons for Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment.
Officials say nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.
"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, although a number of vehicles have some automated capabilities, there are no vehicles currently for sale that are fully automated or self-driving," said State Police.
