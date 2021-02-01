LYME, CT (WFSB) – A State Police Trooper’s cruiser was struck by a motorist during Winter Storm Cooper on Monday.
State Police said troopers out of Troop F- Westbrook were called to the area of I-95 southbound between exits 72 and 71 to assist a motorist in the area.
While a trooper was assisting the motorist, their cruiser was struck by a passing car.
The trooper was out of the cruiser when it was struck and was not injured.
State police are reminding drivers to remain vigilant while traveling on the roadways, especially during snow storms.
