PRESTON, CT (WFSB) -- State Police said they have developed a person of interest following a drive-by shooting that killed a passenger in Preston this morning.
State Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, after a driver thought he heard gunshots.
As Troop E responded to the gunshots call, Ledyard Police escorted a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside to L&M Hospital in New London.
The victim later died at the hospital of injuries sustained in the drive-by shooting.
The shooter left the crime scene, Police said.
An autopsy will be conducted on Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
State Police Eastern District Major Crimes are actively investigating.
