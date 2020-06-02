THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 395 northbound in Thompson is expected to be closed for the rest of Tuesday, according to state police.
The Department of Transportation reported that a paving equipment fire happened between exits 50 and 53.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
The fire was first reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
