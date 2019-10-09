WINSTED (WFSB) – State police found a missing teen from Winsted on Wednesday.
Troopers issued a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Paul Dileo earlier in the day.
However, they said Paul was located.
No other details were provided.
Dileo was described as a white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.
Troopers said he was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded Under Armour sweatshirt with a red stripe, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a grey backpack.
Anyone with information was asked to call state police at the Troop B barracks at 860-626-1820.
