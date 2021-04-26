IMG_7837.jpg

A police officer was involved in a shooting in Ansonia the morning of April 26.

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - An officer was involved in a shooting that happened in Ansonia on Monday morning, according to state police.

A shooting investigation was underway on Division Street in Ansonia the morning of April 26.

It happened on Division Street, right near the Derby town line.

No other details were released.

A neighbor told Channel 3 that a bullet went through the neighbor's house. The neighbor also reported that they saw a person who appeared to have been shot laying on the ground.

Detectives from the state police said they headed to the town to help with the investigation.

Troopers said they'll provide updates once they have more information.

