(WFSB) - CT State Police are spreading the love this Easter.
A young girl named Eyvie was surprised when she opened her door on Saturday to find a motorcade of State Police vehicles with a special package just for her.
Eyvie was more than elated when she opened the bag to find not only brand new toys, but an iPad as well.
She even got to meet a State Police K9.
Thank you to our partners at Massachusetts State Police and Connecticut State Police for joining forces with #NHSP to bring #Easter goodies to Eyvie who lost both of her parents. 🚔 pic.twitter.com/gqcmJyhchB— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) April 3, 2021
CT State Police worked with the New Hampshire and Massachusetts State Police to pull off this surprise.
State Police say that Eyvie tragically lost both of her parents in separate incidents a few months ago, but helped put a smile on her face this Easter.
"We are honored to have been given the opportunity to take part and meet Eyvie. She is an amazingly strong and resilient girl and we were honored she shared her bright smile with us this morning!" State Police said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.