MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An unusual item was recovered from the Quinnipiac River in Meriden this past Labor Day.
State Police said they were called to assist the Meriden Police Department after a pipe bomb was found in the water.
The bomb squad was able to render the device safe.
Further details surrounding the recovery of the pipe bomb weren't immediately available.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Meriden Police, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
