PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - State police hope the public can help identify a woman who they said shoplifted from a Walmart in Putnam.
Troopers released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Monday.
They said the theft happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart on School Street in Putnam.
The woman left the store before troopers arrived.
It's unclear how much merchandise she took.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Abigail O’Connor by email at abigail.o'connor@ct.gov.
(1) comment
For cryin' out loud ! Why don't you go after the REAL criminals ???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.