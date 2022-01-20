ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport man has died following a crash Thursday afternoon on I-91.
It all unfolded around 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of I-91 in Rocky Hill near the Route 9 South off ramp.
State Police say a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling in the right lane when, for reasons unknown, it suddenly veered into a tractor trailer that was driving adjacent to it in the center lane.
The Altima then drove across the Route 9 South on ramp and into the guardrail.
State Police noted that the tractor trailer pulled off into the right shoulder after the collision occurred.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, while the driver of the Altima was taken to Hartford Hospital where they later died.
Authorities identified the driver of the Altima as 47-year-old Terence McNichol.
Anyone that may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper John Wilson assigned to the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.