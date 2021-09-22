STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police sought to identify a man who rescued someone from a burning vehicle.
Troopers posted to social media a photo of the man, whom they said was a tow truck driver.
Late Tuesday night, they said they were able to identify him. However, he wished to remain anonymous.
They said he rescued the driver on Sept. 4 around 5:25 a.m.
The burning vehicle was on Interstate 95 at exit 9.
State police said the man operated a tow truck for an unknown company.
They said he saved the male driver's life.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Sgt. Roman Gray at 203-696-2500.
A true hero. It's nice to see this. No Politics, just pure heroism.
