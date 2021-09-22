Tow truck driver

Connecticut State Police said they were looking to identify a tow truck driver who saved a man from a burning vehicle on I-95 in Stamford on Sept. 4.

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police sought to identify a man who rescued someone from a burning vehicle.

Troopers posted to social media a photo of the man, whom they said was a tow truck driver.

Late Tuesday night, they said they were able to identify him. However, he wished to remain anonymous.

They said he rescued the driver on Sept. 4 around 5:25 a.m.

The burning vehicle was on Interstate 95 at exit 9.

State police said the man operated a tow truck for an unknown company.

They said he saved the male driver's life.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sgt. Roman Gray at 203-696-2500.

(1) comment

jan w
jan w

A true hero. It's nice to see this. No Politics, just pure heroism.

